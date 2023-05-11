Conforto went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 11-6 loss to the Nationals.
Conforto's long ball came in the eighth inning with the Giants already down eight runs, so it didn't make much of an impact. He was able to shake off an 0-for-16 skid over his last six games. The outfielder has seen a starting role in right field for much of the season, but he hasn't done much with it, slashing .171/.298/.324 with five homers, 12 RBI, 18 runs scored and a stolen base over 32 contests.
