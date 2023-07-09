Conforto went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Rockies.

Conforto had gone 1-for-14 with a walk across his previous four games since returning from a hamstring injury. The outfielder's first-inning blast was his first since June 8. He's up to 13 homers, 44 RBI, 41 runs scored and two stolen bases while slashing .235/.329/.420 over 76 contests.