Conforto went 2-for-4 with a double and a grand slam in Saturday's 9-6 win over the Padres.

Conforto's second career grand slam broke the game open in the eighth inning. Left-handed reliever Tom Cosgrove surrendered the home run to Conforto, who had just a .598 OPS and 29:3 K:BB against lefties last season. The outfielder has already popped two home runs in his team's first three games.