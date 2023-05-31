Conforto is considered day-to-day with a bruised left heel following imaging scans Wednesday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Conforto was sent for both X-rays and an MRI after experiencing discomfort in his heel during Tuesday night's game against the Pirates. He was held out of action Wednesday afternoon but will presumably be able to return at some point during the Giants' three-game weekend series versus the Orioles. San Francisco has a much-needed scheduled team off day Thursday.
