Conforto (hamstring) was not activated from the 10-day injured list Saturday but could return any day now, Danny Emerman of KNBR 680 San Francisco reports.

Conforto has been ramping up workouts, including running the bases Friday. The Giants decided against bringing him back prior to Saturday's game versus the Rockies, but it looks like Conforto will skip a rehab assignment and his return is imminent. He's been sidelined since late August with a strained hamstring.