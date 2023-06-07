Conforto went 1-for-3 with a walk and one RBI in Tuesday's 10-4 win over the Rockies.

Conforto was out for a week while dealing with a bruised left heel. He played six innings before Austin Slater entered as a pinch hitter in the seventh in a blowout contest. Conforto hit .373 with seven home runs over his last 18 games in May prior to the injury. The outfielder is at a .250/.348/.459 slash line with 11 homers, 29 RBI, 32 runs scored and two stolen bases through 51 contests overall. Fantasy managers will hope he can pick up where he left off.