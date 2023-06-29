Conforto (hamstring) is absent from the lineup Thursday at Toronto.

Conforto made an early exit from Wednesday's game after experiencing tightness in his left hamstring while trying to make a catch near the outfield wall. It's unclear at this point whether he might require a stint on the 10-day injured list. Joc Pederson, Luis Matos and Austin Slater will start across the outfield for the Giants in Thursday's series finale versus the Blue Jays.