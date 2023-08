The Giants placed Conforto on the 10-day injured list Friday with a left hamstring strain, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Conforto made an early exit from Wednesday's series finale against the Phillies, and now we know why. The 30-year-old outfielder leaves behind a .251/.343/.405 batting line with 15 home runs and 55 RBI through 111 games for San Francisco. Heliot Ramos has been called up in a corresponding roster move.