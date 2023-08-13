Conforto went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Saturday's 9-3 loss to the Rangers.

Conforto has sputtered at the plate recently, going 6-for-30 (.200) with two extra-base hits and six walks over his last 10 games. His homer Saturday was his first since July 8. The outfielder is at a .238/.332/.394 slash line with 14 homers, 53 RBI, 49 runs scored and four stolen bases through 101 contests, though his relatively punchless hitting of late has nullified his stronger play from earlier in the year.