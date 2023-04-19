Conforto (calf) is not in the starting lineup Wednesday versus the Marlins, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

It has now been a week since Conforto has made a start as he continues to deal with a calf issue. That being said, the team likely believes that the outfielder is on the cusp of a return considering the fact that they haven't placed him on the injured list. LaMonte Wade will start in right field and bat ninth in the series finale against Miami.