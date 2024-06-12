Conforto is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Astros, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Conforto's streak of five consecutive starts will come to an end Wednesday while the lefty-hitting outfielder heads to the bench in a day game after a night game with a left-hander (Framber Valdez) on the hill for Houston. Austin Slater will enter the lineup in Conforto's place in left field and will bat leadoff.