Conforto (calf) is hitting third while serving as the designated hitter Thursday against the Mets, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Conforto has missed the last week of games with the calf issue, though he did appear off the bench and homer Wednesday against the Marlins. Across 53 plate appearances this season, Conforto has four homers but is striking out at a 32.1 percent clip.