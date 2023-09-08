Conforto (hamstring) ran the bases without issue Friday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Conforto has also been taking daily rounds of on-field batting practice as he nears a return from the Grade 2 left hamstring strain that sent him to the injured list Aug. 25. He could be allowed to skip a minor-league rehab assignment if all of the side work continues to go smoothly.

More News