Conforto (hamstring) ran the bases without issue Friday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Conforto has also been taking daily rounds of on-field batting practice as he nears a return from the Grade 2 left hamstring strain that sent him to the injured list Aug. 25. He could be allowed to skip a minor-league rehab assignment if all of the side work continues to go smoothly.
More News
-
Giants' Michael Conforto: Takes on-field batting practice•
-
Giants' Michael Conforto: Has Grade 2 hamstring strain•
-
Giants' Michael Conforto: Placed on 10-day IL•
-
Giants' Michael Conforto: On bench versus lefty•
-
Giants' Michael Conforto: Continues warming trend•
-
Giants' Michael Conforto: Homers again Sunday•