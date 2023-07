Conforto is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals.

Conforto will ride the bench for the series finale along with fellow lefty hitters LaMonte Wade and Joc Pederson while southpaw MacKenzie Gores takes the hill for Washington. With Conforto out of the lineup, Austin Slater will pick up a start in the corner outfield while serving as the Giants' leadoff batter.