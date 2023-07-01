Conforto (hamstring) will be on the bench for Saturday's game against the Mets.
Conforto will miss his third straight game while dealing with a mild left hamstring strain. The Giants have yet to send him to the injured list, but he isn't expected to return before Monday's game against the Mariners. Austin Slater and Joc Pederson will handle the outfield corners Saturday.
More News
-
Giants' Michael Conforto: Unlikely to play this weekend•
-
Giants' Michael Conforto: Out again Friday•
-
Giants' Michael Conforto: Out with tight hamstring•
-
Giants' Michael Conforto: Dealing with hamstring tightness•
-
Giants' Michael Conforto: Exits with injury•
-
Giants' Michael Conforto: Breaks out of slump•