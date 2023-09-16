Conforto will be on the bench for the evening portion of Saturday's doubleheader against Colorado, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Conforto went 0-for-1 with two walks in the afternoon game but was lifted for pinch hitter Mitch Haniger against lefty Evan Justice in the seventh inning. Haniger wound up grounding into a double play but will nonetheless take over in right field for the night game with another lefty (Kyle Freeland) starting for the Rockies.