Conforto will be on the bench for the evening portion of Saturday's doubleheader against Colorado, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Conforto went 0-for-1 with two walks in the afternoon game but was lifted for pinch hitter Mitch Haniger against lefty Evan Justice in the seventh inning. Haniger wound up grounding into a double play but will nonetheless take over in right field for the night game with another lefty (Kyle Freeland) starting for the Rockies.
More News
-
Giants' Michael Conforto: Activated from IL•
-
Giants' Michael Conforto: Likely to be activated Friday•
-
Giants' Michael Conforto: Expected for next series•
-
Giants' Michael Conforto: Not quite ready yet•
-
Giants' Michael Conforto: Runs bases Friday•
-
Giants' Michael Conforto: Takes on-field batting practice•