Conforto (heel) is starting in right field and batting fifth Tuesday against the Rockies, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Conforto will return to the starting lineup for the first time since last Wednesday's loss to the Pirates, starting in right field after a four-game absence with a bruised left heel. The 30-year-old had been on a tear prior to his injury, batting .393 with six homers, 16 RBI, 12 runs scored and a stolen base over his final 16 games in May.