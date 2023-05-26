Conforto went 4-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and a stolen base in Thursday's 5-0 win over the Brewers.

This was Conforto's sixth multi-hit effort in his last 12 games, a span in which he's hitting .396 (19-for-48) with six homers and 13 RBI. The outfielder's remarkable two-week surge has lifted his batting average from .168 to .239 and his OPS from .622 to .810. He's up to 11 homers, 25 RBI, 28 runs scored and two steals through 45 contests, and he's cemented a near-everyday role in right field.