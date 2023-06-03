Conforto (heel) isn't in San Francisco's lineup Saturday against the Orioles, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Conforto's bruised left heel will keep him out of the lineup for the third straight game, though he was able to pinch hit during Friday's contest. His absence will shift Mitch Haniger into right field, Blake Sabol into left and Wilmer Flores in as San Francisco's designated hitter.
