Conforto (hamstring) took on-field batting practice Tuesday and said he's running at close to 85 percent, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Conforto landed on the injured list Aug. 25 with a Grade 2 left hamstring strain, but he has made a swift recovery so far and could return to the NL Wild Card-hunting Giants at some point in mid-September. When healthy this season, the 30-year-old outfielder has registered a .748 OPS with 15 homers and 55 RBI across 111 games.