Conforto went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Rockies.

Conforto jump-started the Giants' comeback, smacking a two-run shot off Chase Anderson in the sixth inning to cut the deficit to 4-3. After getting off to a slow start, the 30-year-old Conforto has been red hot since early May, batting .359 with eight homers and a 1.110 OPS in his last 22 games. He's now slashing .251/.352/.469 with 12 homers, 31 RBI and 34 runs scored through 210 plate appearances this season.