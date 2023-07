Conforto went 2-for-5 with a double, two RBI, a run scored and a stolen base in Sunday's 8-4 victory over the Pirates.

Conforto now has hits in five straight contests, going 9-for-20 (.450) with a homer and two steals in that span, following a 1-for-18 slump in his previous six games. Overall, it's been a solid campaign for Conforto after missing the entire 2022 season. He's now slashing .244/.335/.421 with 13 home runs, 49 RBI, 42 runs scored and four stolen bases through 313 plate appearances.