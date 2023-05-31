Conforto, who is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pirates, will undergo an MRI and X-ray on his injured left heel, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The Giants expressed optimism that Conforto was dealing with only a minor concern after he injured his heel in Tuesday's 2-1 loss, but the team now seems to be more worried about his situation. Conforto was spotted walking around with a noticeable limp in the clubhouse prior to Wednesday's contest. A trip to the injured list would be terrible timing for the veteran outfielder, who has been scorching hot with a 1.138 OPS and seven home runs over his last 18 games.