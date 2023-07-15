Conforto left Friday's game against the Pirates in the ninth inning after being hit by a pitch, but he was not sent for X-rays, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

There's always a chance Conforto could need a day or two after being plunked -- he appeared to be hit in the ribs -- but the decision to hold off on X-rays suggests the level of concern within the organization is low. Prior to exiting, Conforto went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a stolen base, his third steal of the campaign.