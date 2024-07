Baumann was traded to the Giants in exchange for cash considerations Sunday, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Baumann was designated for assignment by the Mariners on Friday and he will now head to San Francisco. The right-handed reliever has appeared in 35 games with the Orioles and Mariners this season, producing a 4.41 ERA and 1.38 WHIp with 32 strikeouts over 34.2 innings.