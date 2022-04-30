Ford was shipped from the Mariners to the Giants on Saturday in exchange for cash considerations, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Ford was designated for assignment by the Mariners on Monday after spending six days on the big-league roster without getting into a game. He'll head straight to the Giants' active roster and will provide depth at first base while Brandon Belt is out with COVID-19, though he'll have to hit better than his career .199/.301/.422 slash line if he's to stick around once Belt returns.