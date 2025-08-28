Devers went 4-for-4 with a pair of home runs, a double, a walk, four total runs and five total RBI in a 12-3 victory versus the Cubs on Wednesay.

Devers ignited San Francisco's offense early with a first-inning solo blast. He added a run-scoring double in the third and a three-run homer in the sixth. Devers finished with his fourth four-hit game of the campaign, and his five RBI trailed only his May 23 eight-RBI performance against the Orioles for his most this season. In fact, Devers tallied more RBI on Wednesday than he had in his previous 15 games combined.