Devers went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Monday's 6-5 loss to the Cardinals.

Devers launched his 33rd homer of the season to left-center field in the fifth inning, scoring the final run of the game. The 28-year-old has been slumping in September and hasn't delivered a multi-hit performance since Sept. 5. Over his last 16 games, Devers is batting .138 with nine runs scored, seven RBI and two long balls across 69 plate appearances. Overall, he's slashing .252/.371/.473 with 106 RBI, 95 runs scored, 31 doubles and a stolen base in 706 plate appearances over 158 games between San Francisco and Boston this season.