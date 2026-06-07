Giants' Rafael Devers: Cracks solo shot in loss

Devers went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Saturday's 3-2 extra-inning loss to the Cubs.

The veteran infielder drew a walk in the third inning and launched a solo shot to right-center field off Caleb Thielbar in the sixth. Devers has recorded at least one hit in three straight games and is now batting .227 with eight runs scored, four RBI and a homer across 49 plate appearances in the last 10 games. Overall, he's slashing .243/.293/.424 with 32 RBI, 29 runs scored, eight long balls and a 30.4 percent strikeout rate in 276 plate appearances this season.