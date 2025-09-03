Devers went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Rockies.

Devers launched his 30th homer to right field in the first inning, giving the Giants a 2-0 lead. The 28-year-old has now reached the 30-homer mark four times in his career, including twice in the last three seasons. He's slashing .263/.381/.493 with 96 RBI, 84 runs scored and a stolen base across 627 plate appearances in 140 games between San Francisco and Boston this season.