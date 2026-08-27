Devers went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a walk in Wednesday's 10-9 loss to the Reds.

Devers hit a single in the first inning and added a two-run homer in the fifth. He was also intentionally walked in the eighth frame. The veteran infielder has homered in three straight games, batting .455 with six RBI, five runs scored and three home runs in 13 plate appearances during that stretch. He's up to 29 long balls on the year and is now slashing .246/.324/.486 with 76 RBI, 74 runs scored and a 25.9 percent strikeout rate across 564 plate appearances this season.