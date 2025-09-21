Devers went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Saturday's 7-5 loss to the Dodgers.

The Giants couldn't hold a 4-0 lead from the first inning, and Devers' blast in the seventh wasn't enough to forge a comeback. The infielder had gone just 5-for-47 (.106) over 13 games between long balls. Through 156 games this season, he's at a .251/.370/.469 slash line with 32 homers, 105 RBI, 94 runs scored, 31 doubles and one stolen base.