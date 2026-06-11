Giants' Rafael Devers: Launches solo shot in win

Devers went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and an additional run scored in Wednesday's 11-10 win over the Nationals.

After going 0-for-11 in 14 plate appearances over his previous three games, Devers launched a home run to center field in the eighth inning and drew a walk in the ninth before coming around to score. The veteran infielder has struggled through 10 outings this month, batting .122 with seven runs scored, three RBI and two home runs across 48 plate appearances. Overall, he's slashing .233/.292/.415 with 33 runs scored, 33 RBI and nine long balls in 295 plate appearances this season.