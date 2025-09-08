Devers went 1-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Cardinals.

Devers lined an RBI single to center field in the sixth inning before coming around to score the team's final run. The 28-year-old has safely reached base in 12 consecutive games, batting .375 with six home runs and a 7:13 BB:K across 55 plate appearances during that span. Overall, he's slashing .263/.380/.492 with 100 RBI, 87 runs scored, 31 long balls and one stolen base in 645 plate appearances over 144 games between San Francisco and Boston.