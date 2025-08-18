Devers went 2-for-4 with a run scored in Sunday's 7-1 win over the Rays.

Devers singled in the sixth inning before coming around to score and added another base hit in the seventh. With that, the 28-year-old delivered his third multi-hit performance over 15 appearances in August. He has tallied at least one hit in six consecutive games, slashing .269/.269/.423 with two runs scored, one home run and one double across 26 plate appearances during that span.