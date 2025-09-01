Devers went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, a double, a second RBI and two total runs scored in Sunday's 13-2 win over the Orioles.

Devers knocked in the Giants' first two runs in the romp, hitting a solo shot in the first inning before adding an RBI single in the third. He closed out August in good form, hitting five homers and supplying 12 RBI over his last 13 games of the month. He's now at a .262/.381/.484 slash line with 28 homers, 93 RBI, 81 runs scored, one stolen base and 30 doubles across 138 contests between San Francisco and Boston this year.