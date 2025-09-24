Walker (5-7) allowed two runs on four hits and struck out one in one inning to take the loss and a blown save Tuesday versus the Cardinals.

Walker turned a one-run lead into a one-run deficit in the ninth inning, resulting in his sixth blown save of the year. He's been shaky in September, allowing six runs over 6.2 innings while converting four of six save chances. For the season, he's at 16 saves and eight holds while adding a 4.05 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 58:17 K:BB across 60 innings.