Walker picked up the save Wednesday against Philadelphia, pitching a third of an inning in an 8-6 victory.

Facing Trea Turner as the potential tying run in the 10th inning, Walker was able to coax a flyout to earn the first save of his Major League career. While he seems unlikely to get regular save chances going forward, Walker's been reliable of late, allowing just one earned run over his last 11 appearances (15.2 innings). The 27-year-old right-hander now sports an impressive 2.14 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 53:13 K:BB across 46.1 innings this season.