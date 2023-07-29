Walker will open Saturday's game against the Red Sox, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
This will be Walker's second turn as an opener this week and seventh this season. He's pitched to an impressive 2.70 ERA so far this season, but Walker will likely go no more than three innings before turning things over to Anthony DeSclafani.
