Walker will serve as the Giants' opening pitcher for Tuesday's game against the Cubs at Wrigley Field.

Walker will be opening for the 12th time this season and will likely cover anywhere from 1-to-3 innings before turning the game over to the bullpen, with lefty Sean Manaea or right-hander Jakob Junis representing the top candidate to work in bulk relief. After going 7-0 in Walker's first seven turns as an opener, the Giants have lost each of the last four games that the right-hander has started.