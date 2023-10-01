Walker (5-3) allowed one hit and one walk striking out one over two scoreless innings to earn the win Saturday over the Dodgers.

Walker has bounced between opening games and working as a low-leverage reliever this year. He's had some struggles in September, allowing 10 runs over 11.1 innings with a 17:9 K:BB, but he's defied a 1.39 WHIP with a 3.23 ERA for the season. Walker has started 13 of his 49 appearances while adding a 78:24 K:BB, one save, two holds and two blown saves across 61.1 innings overall.