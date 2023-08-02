Walker (4-0) allowed two hits over 2.1 scoreless innings to earn the win Tuesday over the Diamondbacks. He did not strike out or walk a batter.

After three straight bullpen games, including one in which Walker was the opener (Saturday), he was able to spare his fellow relievers with a strong outing. He's given up just two runs over his last 15.1 innings while posting a 14:1 K:BB in that span. Walker is at a 2.35 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 41:9 K:BB through 38.1 innings over 26 appearances (seven starts) this season. He'll likely continue to be an option to open bullpen games going forward, which drastically limits his ability to collect wins.