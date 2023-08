Walker (4-1) allowed a run on a hit and a walk in one-third of an inning to take the loss Saturday versus the Athletics.

Walker put two of the three batters he faced on base, and Scott Alexander allowed one of them to score the decisive run. This was Walker's first loss of the year, made all the more impressive considering he's made seven of his 27 appearances as an opener. He's now at a 2.56 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 41:10 K:BB through 38.2 innings while most often serving in a low-leverage role.