Walker (4-2) allowed an unearned run on a hit and a walk while striking out two over one inning, taking the loss Wednesday versus the Rays.

Walker has given up just two runs (one earned) over 8.1 innings across seven appearances in August while continuing his role as a frequent opener. This was his 10th start of the season, though he's yet to exceed three innings in any appearance. Walker has a 2.23 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 50:13 K:BB over 44.1 innings, and he'll likely continue to see time either as an opener or a low-leverage reliever the rest of the way.