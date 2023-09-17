Walker (4-3) allowed three runs on two hits and three walks while striking out two over two-thirds of an inning to take the loss in Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader versus the Rockies.

Walker worked in the fifth inning, but he made a mess of things, and the Rockies led the rest of the way. He hadn't given up multiple runs in an appearance since July 24, though he's typically worked short assignments lately when coming out of the bullpen. The right-hander has maintained a 2.59 ERA this year despite a 1.37 WHIP, and he's added a 69:21 K:BB with a save and two holds over 55.2 innings.