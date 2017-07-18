Jones was activated from the 10-day disabled list and optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Monday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Jones was initially expected to move to Triple-A for a rehab assignment, but the team has ultimately decided to officially send him to the minors for regular action. The third baseman is expected to suit up for Sacramento on Tuesday.

