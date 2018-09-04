Giants' Ryder Jones: Rejoining Giants on Tuesday
Jones will be recalled by the Giants on Tuesday, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Jones has spent most of the season with Triple-A Sacramento, slashing .274/.328/.417 with 11 homers across 116 games. He's appeared in just one game for the Giants this season after struggling to a .173/.244/.273 line across 53 games with the big club in 2017. Jones should get an opportunity to improve upon his major-league body of work as the Giants will likely look to rest Brandon Belt (knee) down the stretch with the team fading out of the playoff picture.
