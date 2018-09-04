Jones will be recalled by the Giants on Tuesday, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Jones has spent most of the season with Triple-A Sacramento, slashing .274/.328/.417 with 11 homers across 116 games. He's appeared in just one game for the Giants this season after struggling to a .173/.244/.273 line across 53 games with the big club in 2017. Jones should get an opportunity to improve upon his major-league body of work as the Giants will likely look to rest Brandon Belt (knee) down the stretch with the team fading out of the playoff picture.

More News
Our Latest Stories