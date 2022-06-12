Long threw three scoreless innings against the Dodgers on Saturday, allowing three hits while striking out one batter. He didn't factor in the decision.

Long was making a spot start in place of Alex Cobb (neck), and he was able to give San Francisco a season-high 48 pitches. The left-hander didn't allow any extra-base hits, limiting Los Angeles to a single in each of his three innings. It's unclear if Long will get another chance to start or if he will return to the bullpen. Of his 12 major-league appearances this season, eight have been as a reliever.