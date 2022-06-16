Long allowed two runs (none earned) on three hits while striking out two and walking none Wednesday against the Royals. He did not factor into the decision.

Long hasn't been fully stretched out as a starter and was working on three days of rest. Therefore, it wasn't a surprise that he was pulled after just 44 pitches. Long allowed a single and double in the first inning, but would have worked out of the jam if not for an error by Brandon Crawford. Long has served as both a reliever and starter this season, though he has yet to work more than three innings in any of his appearances. He has maintained a 1.69 ERA with a 13:7 K:BB across 21.1 innings on the campaign.