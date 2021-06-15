Long is expected to serve as the Giants' primary pitcher behind opener Zack Littell in Tuesday's game against the Diamondbacks, Mark W. Sanchez of KNBR 680 San Francisco reports.

In his major-league debut June 9 in Texas, Long excelled while working behind Littell. After Littell exited following a scoreless first inning, Long permitted only one run on one hit and one walk while striking out seven over four frames. Since Long didn't cover any more than four innings in any of his six minor-league outings prior to his call-up last week, the Giants likely won't ask him to work much longer Tuesday than he did in his MLB debut. Even so, Long will still be the Giants pitcher most likely to factor into any decision against Arizona.